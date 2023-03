A 4.9 earthquake has struck near Whanganui this afternoon, causing light shaking.

The quake struck 50km south of Waverley about 1.42pm, at a depth of 90km, according to GeoNet.

GeoNet said the "deep" quake occurred in the Whanganui Basin but was felt in the lower North Island and upper South Island. It said the quake caused a "light shake".

More than 2700 people reported feeling the quake, with one person on Twitter describing it as "sharp and quick".