Woman arrested after New Plymouth drive-by shooting

A woman has been arrested following a drive-by shooting in New Plymouth last week.

Detective Sergeant Byron Reid said the incident occurred last Sunday, 19 March, when two shots were fired at an address on Penrod Drive, and at a vehicle down the driveway.

"Thankfully, no one was injured," Reid said.

A 40-year-old woman is now facing charges of recklessly discharging a firearm and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

She is set to appear in the New Plymouth District Court on 29 March.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing, Reid said.

"Everyone has the right to feel safe in their community, and we take these matters very seriously," police said. "We will do all we can to hold offenders to account."