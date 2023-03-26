New Zealand
Woman arrested after New Plymouth drive-by shooting

43 mins ago
A Police car at the scene of an investigation.

A Police car at the scene of an investigation. (Source: 1News)

A woman has been arrested following a drive-by shooting in New Plymouth last week.

Detective Sergeant Byron Reid said the incident occurred last Sunday, 19 March, when two shots were fired at an address on Penrod Drive, and at a vehicle down the driveway.

"Thankfully, no one was injured," Reid said.

A 40-year-old woman is now facing charges of recklessly discharging a firearm and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

She is set to appear in the New Plymouth District Court on 29 March.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing, Reid said.

"Everyone has the right to feel safe in their community, and we take these matters very seriously," police said. "We will do all we can to hold offenders to account."

6:42

3 mins ago

Kiwis urged to show some love to native butterflies

Kiwis urged to show some love to native butterflies

9:39am

Trump rallying supporters in Waco ahead of possible charges

Trump rallying supporters in Waco ahead of possible charges

9:05am

Australian Labor Party set to lead majority NSW government

Australian Labor Party set to lead majority NSW government

8:30am

2 killed in Wellington CBD crash after driver flees police

2 killed in Wellington CBD crash after driver flees police

