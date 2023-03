Four people have been injured after a crash on State Highway 3 near Boylan Road in Taranaki, police say.

Police were called to the scene at around 12.15pm this afternoon.

"Initial indications suggest two people have sustained serious injuries and two people have sustained moderate injuries," police said in a statement.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area and are advised to expect delays.

"Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway."