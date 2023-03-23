New Zealand
Child poverty rates unchanged from previous year - Stats NZ

By Laura Frykberg, 1News Reporter
18 mins ago
File picture. (Source: istock.com)

Child poverty rates for the year ended June 2022 were unchanged compared to the previous year, according to new figures released by Statistics New Zealand.

The data shows 1 in 9 (12.0%) of New Zealand children live in low-income households that had less than 50% of the median equivalised disposable household income before deducting housing costs.

But for tamariki Māori, that figure was slightly higher, with 1 in 7 (14.5%) of children living in low-income households measured in the same way.

While for Pasifika children, 1 in 5 (19.5%) lived in low-income households.

Statistics New Zealand says those figures were subject to greater levels of uncertainty due to a particularly small number of contributing households.

The figures for Māori and Pasifika children, while higher than the national average, are largely unchanged from last year.

For disabled children, the figures show 1 in 6 (17.0%) lived in low-income households.

Last year’s figures showed 13.6% of New Zealand children lived in households with less than 50% of the median household income.

This was a decrease over three years from 16.5% in the year that ended June 2018.

This is the fourth year Statistics New Zealand has reported these figures under the Child Poverty Reduction Act of 2018.

Video Stories

Close Video