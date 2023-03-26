12 arrests, 74 liquor ban breaches at Whangamatā Beach Hop

Police have acknowledged "generally good behaviour" at the Whangamatā Beach Hop this weekend, despite dozens of liquor ban breaches and 12 arrests.

The event was well run, police said, and the vast majority of attendees were well behaved.

However, police issued 74 infringement notices for breaches of the liquor ban and arrested 12 people "for various disorder offences".

20 drivers were processed for excess breath alcohol, police said.

"This is unacceptable and disappointing for Police.

"We know that intoxication increases the chance of causing harm on the road, and despite a strong Police presence some motorists still decided to take that risk."