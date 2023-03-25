Health
1News

One case of deadly fungus Candida auris detected in NZ

7:57am
a strain of Candida auris cultured in a petri dish at a CDC laboratory

a strain of Candida auris cultured in a petri dish at a CDC laboratory (Source: Associated Press)

A deadly fungus on the rise in the US has been detected in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The fungus, known as Candida auris, doesn't endanger healthy people, but can make people with weak immune systems suffer severe illness and die.

Health officials said in a media release that they are "monitoring the situation closely".

"New Zealand has recently detected one case of Candida auris, which was acquired overseas," they said.

"We are aware of a rising number of cases of Candida auris overseas, including in the United States, and are monitoring the situation closely.

"Infections from Candida auris occur mainly in patients who have spent a long time in aged residential homes or hospitals and have invasive medical devices entering their body such as intravenous lines, urinary catheters, or have previously received some antibiotics or other anti-fungal medicines.

"Hospitals in New Zealand currently have good infection prevention and control measures in place to minimise spread, including guidelines for healthcare workers on preventing infections when inserting medical devices.

"Symptoms of Candida auris vary depending on the infected part of the body, but common signs include a persistent fever and chills.

Authorities are warning people who have "recently spent time in a hospital overseas and have any symptoms of Candida auris to immediately contact their doctor, iwi health professional, or Healthline.

Yesterday, Otago University biochemistry professor Kurt Krause told Breakfast that the fungus has "some elements of a superbug" and that it was certainly a "dangerous bug".

"The number of cases in the US - which used to hover around a few hundred - shot up in the last couple of years to where there were about 6000 in 2022," he said.

"Those numbers shot up during the Covid epidemic because our hospitals were sort of being overcrowded, and Candida auris really loves to live in hot, overcrowded hospital situations.

"It's very, very difficult to eradicate. It gets on bed surfaces, bed railings, windows, and gets picked up and gets transmitted. That's the big problem."

Additionally, the expert said that healthy people could be infectious through their skin for days or even months without knowing they were exposing others — a state known as colonisation as opposed to infection.

"Mostly healthy people aren't so much at risk for having a serious infection, but they can carry it on their skin. This particular fungus loves to grow on skin and also tends to shed from skin. So, the problem is sort of unwitting transmission."

New ZealandHealth

SHARE

More Stories

Countdown to Level 4: Three years since NZ's first days in lockdown

Countdown to Level 4: Three years since NZ's first days in lockdown

Three years on, 1News revisits how Kiwis faced up to the unprecedented lockdown.

8:45am

7:34

6 congenital syphilis cases recorded in 2022 'too many' - experts

6 congenital syphilis cases recorded in 2022 'too many' - experts

Sexual health services are calling for extra funding to address a dramatic spike in syphilis cases since 2019.

7:19pm

2:12

New unit set to tackle obesity in South Auckland

New unit set to tackle obesity in South Auckland

1:58pm

Woman's friend asked to help insert IUD at Auckland clinic

Woman's friend asked to help insert IUD at Auckland clinic

12:28pm

Christchurch woman on liquid diet for a year after surgery delays

Christchurch woman on liquid diet for a year after surgery delays

11:21am

Crate Day sees spike in Waikato ED alcohol admissions – study

Crate Day sees spike in Waikato ED alcohol admissions – study

Fri, Mar 24

Latest

Popular

34 mins ago

Kea spotted in Christchurch's Port Hills for first time in years

Kea spotted in Christchurch's Port Hills for first time in years

9:30am

Market jitters force German leader to defend major bank's risk

2:26

Market jitters force German leader to defend major bank's risk

8:45am

Countdown to Level 4: Three years since NZ's first days in lockdown

7:34

Countdown to Level 4: Three years since NZ's first days in lockdown

8:25am

Rotorua club withdraws venue hire for controversial anti-co-governance event

4:34

Rotorua club withdraws venue hire for controversial anti-co-governance event

7:57am

One case of deadly fungus Candida auris detected in NZ

5:37

One case of deadly fungus Candida auris detected in NZ

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video