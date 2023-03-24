World
1News

Explained: Is TikTok about to be banned?

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
2:17pm
New Zealand has followed other countries in banning the popular video-sharing app TikTok from Parliament-issued devices.

New Zealand has followed other countries in banning the popular video-sharing app TikTok from Parliament-issued devices. (Source: Associated Press)

One of the world’s most popular social media apps could be gone in the US, if lawmakers have their way.

At a recent hearing in Washington, the CEO of TikTok spoke to Congress about the app, and concerns over security.

The five-hour grilling talked about TikTok’s ties to China, youth safety, and the ways the company manages sensitive data.

CEO Shou Zi Chew was asked outright if TikTok is a Chinese company.

In prepared statements shared in advance, he said the company has never, and will never, hand US data over to the Chinese government.

“Let me state this unequivocally: ByteDance is not an agent of China or any other country.”

However, US President Joe Biden has demanded that the company sell its Chinese-owned shares, or face being banned entirely.

It’s a pledge that has bipartisan support.

Looking to address security concerns, the company has launched Project Texas, which it says will migrate all US data to domestic services.

“Trust is about actions we take, we have to earn your trust with decisions we make,” he said.

“We believe what’s needed are clear transparent rules that address all tech companies,” Chew said.

A 2022 report from the Washington Post revealed the company had fired employees in the US and China who’d been using the app to spy on reporters as a way to track down their sources.

Spying allegations

Today, Republican Neal Dunn (Florida) asked “Has ByteDance spied on American citizens?”

Chew replied that he doesn’t “think that spying is the right way to describe it”.

“This is ultimately an internal investigation.”

Earlier, Chew condemned their behaviour and said the company was implementing measures to prevent it from happening again.

Another topic raised was the safety of young people on the app.

TikTok’s CEO flouted recent steps which had introduced screen limits for users under the age of 16.

“We do want to be leading in terms of safety of our users, particularly for teenagers”, said Chew.

“We were the first to launch a 60-minute watch limits.”

Chew was then asked by the panel if the company would be comfortable losing users if they were enforcing screen limits.

He said TikTok would.

It’s unclear what today’s hearing means for the future of the app, but the Wall Street Journal is reporting the Chinese government would not approve a sale of TikTok.

WorldTechnologyNorth America

SHARE

More Stories

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash victim suffered 'personality changes'

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash victim suffered 'personality changes'

The 50-year-old is facing an allegation she left a man with permanent brain damage after she allegedly struck him and then “bolted” on.

1:25pm

Rap artist Afroman sued by officers who raided his home

Rap artist Afroman sued by officers who raided his home

The artist was accused of improperly using footage from a police raid on his Ohio home last year in his music videos.

12:47pm

Donald Trump's possible arrest delayed until next week

Donald Trump's possible arrest delayed until next week

12:18pm

4:13

US must be ready for confrontation with China, Pentagon warns

US must be ready for confrontation with China, Pentagon warns

11:42am

Boys scream for rescue after getting lost in New York sewer

Boys scream for rescue after getting lost in New York sewer

10:16am

Chinese startup invents kissing machine for long-distance couples

Chinese startup invents kissing machine for long-distance couples

9:32am

0:30

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Inside Parliament: Bombshell in the Bay, polls, policy and demotions

Inside Parliament: Bombshell in the Bay, polls, policy and demotions

29 mins ago

Winston Peters: NZ First would remove Māori names from Govt depts

Winston Peters: NZ First would remove Māori names from Govt depts

58 mins ago

Fire alarm sees passengers evacuated from Auckland Airport

Fire alarm sees passengers evacuated from Auckland Airport

3:28pm

Winston Peters give his State of the Nation speech

Winston Peters give his State of the Nation speech

3:09pm

Kalyn Ponga off to Canada for treatment amid concussions

Kalyn Ponga off to Canada for treatment amid concussions

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video