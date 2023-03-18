China appeals for fair treatment after latest TikTok bans

China appealed Friday to other governments to treat its companies fairly after Britain and New Zealand joined the United States in restricting use of TikTok due to fears the Chinese-owned short video service might be a security risk.

Governments are worried TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, might give browsing history or other data about users to China’s government or promote propaganda and disinformation.

“We call on the countries concerned to recognize the objective facts, effectively respect the market economy” and provide “a non-discriminatory environment" for all companies, said foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

TikTok is one focus of conflicts between China and other governments over technology and security that are disrupting processor chip, smartphone and other industries.

New Zealand has followed other countries in banning the popular video-sharing app TikTok from Parliament-issued devices.

In a statement, Parliamentary Service chief executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero said the risks were not acceptable in the current New Zealand Parliamentary environment.

"On advice from our cybersecurity experts, Parliamentary Service has informed members and staff the app TikTok will be removed from all devices with access to the parliamentary network. Arrangements can be made for those who require the app to perform their democratic duties.

This decision has been made based on our own experts' analysis and following discussion with our colleagues across government and internationally.

"Based on this information, the service has determined that the risks are not acceptable in the current New Zealand Parliamentary environment."

In February, the White House told federal agencies to delete TikTok from government-issued mobile devices within 30 days. Congress, the U.S. armed forces and more than half of American state governments prohibit use of the app by their employees.

India has banned TikTok and dozens of other Chinese apps, including the WeChat message service, on security and privacy grounds.

The United States also has imposed restrictions on access by Chinese companies to processor chip and other technology on security and human rights grounds.

Government in China has accused Washington of spreading false information about TikTok following a report by The Wall Street Journal that U.S. authorities were considering a ban if ByteDance doesn’t sell the company.

The ruling Communist Party blocks most internet users in China from seeing TikTok and thousands of social media and other websites. ByteDance operates a sister short-video service, Douyin, that can be seen in China.