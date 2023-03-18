World
Associated Press

China appeals for fair treatment after latest TikTok bans

9:23am
New Zealand has followed other countries in banning the popular video-sharing app TikTok from Parliament-issued devices.

New Zealand has followed other countries in banning the popular video-sharing app TikTok from Parliament-issued devices. (Source: Associated Press)

China appealed Friday to other governments to treat its companies fairly after Britain and New Zealand joined the United States in restricting use of TikTok due to fears the Chinese-owned short video service might be a security risk.

Governments are worried TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, might give browsing history or other data about users to China’s government or promote propaganda and disinformation.

“We call on the countries concerned to recognize the objective facts, effectively respect the market economy” and provide “a non-discriminatory environment" for all companies, said foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

TikTok is one focus of conflicts between China and other governments over technology and security that are disrupting processor chip, smartphone and other industries.

New Zealand has followed other countries in banning the popular video-sharing app TikTok from Parliament-issued devices.

In a statement, Parliamentary Service chief executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero said the risks were not acceptable in the current New Zealand Parliamentary environment.

"On advice from our cybersecurity experts, Parliamentary Service has informed members and staff the app TikTok will be removed from all devices with access to the parliamentary network. Arrangements can be made for those who require the app to perform their democratic duties.

This decision has been made based on our own experts' analysis and following discussion with our colleagues across government and internationally.

"Based on this information, the service has determined that the risks are not acceptable in the current New Zealand Parliamentary environment."

In February, the White House told federal agencies to delete TikTok from government-issued mobile devices within 30 days. Congress, the U.S. armed forces and more than half of American state governments prohibit use of the app by their employees.

India has banned TikTok and dozens of other Chinese apps, including the WeChat message service, on security and privacy grounds.

The United States also has imposed restrictions on access by Chinese companies to processor chip and other technology on security and human rights grounds.

Government in China has accused Washington of spreading false information about TikTok following a report by The Wall Street Journal that U.S. authorities were considering a ban if ByteDance doesn’t sell the company.

The ruling Communist Party blocks most internet users in China from seeing TikTok and thousands of social media and other websites. ByteDance operates a sister short-video service, Douyin, that can be seen in China.

WorldTechnology

SHARE

More Stories

Musk brought internet to Brazil’s Amazon. Criminals love it.

Musk brought internet to Brazil’s Amazon. Criminals love it.

Starlink, a division of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has almost 4000 low-orbit satellites across the skies, connecting people in remote corners of the Amazon.

Thu, Mar 16

Spacesuit for NASA's new moon mission revealed

Spacesuit for NASA's new moon mission revealed

Artemis III hopes to return astronauts, including the first woman and first person of colour, to the moon.

Thu, Mar 16

What can ChatGPT maker's new AI model GPT-4 do?

What can ChatGPT maker's new AI model GPT-4 do?

Thu, Mar 16

Amazon rejects claims it's been hacked by ransomware group

Amazon rejects claims it's been hacked by ransomware group

Wed, Mar 15

Meta slashes 10,000 jobs in second wave of layoffs

Meta slashes 10,000 jobs in second wave of layoffs

Wed, Mar 15

Ransomware group claims it's hacked Amazon’s Ring devices

Ransomware group claims it's hacked Amazon’s Ring devices

Tue, Mar 14

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car, police seek driver

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car, police seek driver

5 mins ago

Finlay Christie: No 'x factor', just hard work

Finlay Christie: No 'x factor', just hard work

16 mins ago

FIFA announces huge increase to prize money for Women's World Cup

FIFA announces huge increase to prize money for Women's World Cup

33 mins ago

Travellers still dealing with Cook Strait ferry cancellations

Travellers still dealing with Cook Strait ferry cancellations

57 mins ago

Lance Reddick, The Wire and John Wick star, dies at 60

Lance Reddick, The Wire and John Wick star, dies at 60

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video