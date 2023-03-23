'So angry' - Auckland school's fun run money stolen in midnight raid

Police are investigating after an Auckland school was broken into overnight, with money raised from a fun run stolen.

The money was raised for Beach Haven Primary School's Year 6 camp, a post on the school's Facebook page reads.

"We are so angry and disappointed after such a fantastic community event," the post said, including CCTV stills of the alleged offender.

Police said it's aware of the incident.

"Police received notification of an alarm activation at a North Shore school at 12.18am today," a spokesperson said.

"A male offender has gained entry to the school a short time earlier by breaking a window, and has stolen an unconfirmed amount of cash.

"He has left the scene before police have arrived, and inquiries into this incident are ongoing."

Police would like to speak to the person in the below photo, as they believe he may be able to assist in their investigation.

According to the NZ Herald, $1500 was stolen from the school.

In a later post on Facebook, the school gave thanks for the support received.

"Wow what an amazing community we live in from both near and far!

"We have been inundated with calls, messages and donations over the day," the post reads.