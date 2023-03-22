Kiwi Olympian Zane Robertson banned for 8 years for doping

Two-time Olympic runner Zane Robertson has been banned from sport for eight years for doping and falsely claiming he was getting a Covid-19 vaccine.

Robertson tested positive for erythropoietin (EPO) and provided false documentation in his defence. He was tested at the UK's Great Manchester Run in May 2022.

His sample returned a positive result for EPO and he was slapped with an additional charge of tampering with doping control when documents he submitted in his defence were found to be fraudulent.

EPO is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s Prohibited List and is banned at all times. It artificially enhances performance in endurance sport by boosting red blood cells. Anti-doping sanctions for the substance are uncommon in New Zealand.

The Sports Tribunal of New Zealand said in its decision that Robertson had claimed to have attended a Kenyan medical facility seeking a Covid-19 vaccination, but was instead treated for Covid-19, which included the administration of EPO.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robertson supported his evidence with affidavits from Kenyan doctors, hospital notes, a hospital report and a witness statement from a Kenyan detective.

But Drug Free Sport NZ responded with expert evidence from Dr Stephen Ritchie, who said the medical treatment Robertson allegedly received was implausible.

DFSNZ also got a witness statement from the Anti-doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK), who made inquiries and found Robertson did not go to the facility on the alleged date, was not administered EPO and that of the two doctors he claimed had treated him, one was a laboratory technician and the other was not employed at the facility. The medical notes were also not generated at the facility and the patient number on the notes was not Robertson's.

Drug Free Sport NZ chief executive Nick Paterson said Robertson's actions were "not just deeply disappointing, but undermine the high levels of sporting integrity we see and expect from athletes who represent our country”.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee said the 33-year-old middle distance runner's actions went against everything the New Zealand team stands for.

"We condemn all forms of doping. Every athlete has the right to compete on an even playing field and Robertson’s actions have undermined the integrity of sport.

"We thank Drug Free Sport New Zealand for their commitment to supporting the New Zealand athletes who are proud to compete cleanly. We also acknowledge Athletics NZ, DFSNZ and HPSNZ for extending wellbeing support to Robertson.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Robertson competed at both the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as well as the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, where he won a bronze medal in the 5000 metres.

Robertson is not the first New Zealand athlete to be caught doping.

Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning weightlifter Graham May confessed to using steroids, as did discus thrower Robin Tait, who was also a Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

In 2009, marathon runner Liza Hunter-Galvan was banned for two years after being found to have used EPO.

In 2004, New Zealand cyclist Stephen Swart admitted that he and his Motorola teammates had taken EPO during the 1995 Tour de France. This had wide-reaching consequences as one of his team mates was Lance Armstrong, who was later stripped of seven Tour de France titles won between 1999 and 2005.