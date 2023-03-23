Guest dies in 'pool incident' at Holiday Inn Auckland Airport

A guest has died after a "pool incident" at Holiday Inn Auckland Airport.

Police said it responded to a "water related incident" in Mangere last evening.

"Emergency services responded and attempted to resuscitate them; however, they were unable to be revived."

Clayton Darlington, general manager of Holiday Inn Auckland Airport told 1News a guest died in a "pool incident".

"The relevant authorities were called immediately and we are working closely with them while they conduct their investigation.

"We take the safety and well being of our guests very seriously and our thoughts are with the guests family and friends.”