New Zealand
1News

Guest dies in 'pool incident' at Holiday Inn Auckland Airport

11:40am
File image: Pool in the sun.

File image: Pool in the sun. (Source: istock.com)

A guest has died after a "pool incident" at Holiday Inn Auckland Airport.

Police said it responded to a "water related incident" in Mangere last evening.

"Emergency services responded and attempted to resuscitate them; however, they were unable to be revived."

Clayton Darlington, general manager of Holiday Inn Auckland Airport told 1News a guest died in a "pool incident".

"The relevant authorities were called immediately and we are working closely with them while they conduct their investigation.

"We take the safety and well being of our guests very seriously and our thoughts are with the guests family and friends.”

New ZealandAucklandAccidents

SHARE

More Stories

Around 50 cars still missing after North Island weather events

Around 50 cars still missing after North Island weather events

At least 8500 vehicles have been written off by one of the biggest car wrecking companies.

2:06pm

Auckland Council delays debate on $1b rail blowout amid govt talks

Auckland Council delays debate on $1b rail blowout amid govt talks

A spokesperson for the mayor says it is consulting with central government over the additional cost.

1:58pm

2:59

Posie Parker’s entry to NZ encourages hatred - activist

Posie Parker’s entry to NZ encourages hatred - activist

10:44am

6:59

Conspiracy theorist Liz Gunn pleads not guilty to 3 charges

Conspiracy theorist Liz Gunn pleads not guilty to 3 charges

10:30am

For sale: One former Auckland fire station

For sale: One former Auckland fire station

8:50am

5:02

Horse dies after being hit by vehicle on SH2 near Waihi

Horse dies after being hit by vehicle on SH2 near Waihi

7:33am

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

16-year-old among 5 arrested over spate of Feilding crimes

16-year-old among 5 arrested over spate of Feilding crimes

13 mins ago

Kiwi doper Zane Robertson breaks silence on 'really bad decisions'

2:14

Kiwi doper Zane Robertson breaks silence on 'really bad decisions'

17 mins ago

Canes coach laughs off Jordie Barrett code switch 'danger'

Canes coach laughs off Jordie Barrett code switch 'danger'

22 mins ago

Watch: Australian senator in police scuffle at Posie Parker rally

0:23

Watch: Australian senator in police scuffle at Posie Parker rally

41 mins ago

New Zealand better off outside AUKUS - Helen Clark

New Zealand better off outside AUKUS - Helen Clark

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video