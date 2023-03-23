Far North man jailed over 'abhorrent' child sex offences

A Far North man has been jailed over what police called "abhorrent" child sex offences.

William Richard Cash was sentenced in Kaikohe District Court this morning for historical sexual offending.

The 77-year-old was sentenced to eight and a half year's in prison "over a raft of child sex offences".

"This was abhorrent offending inflicted on children, who should have been safe with their caregivers and free to enjoy their youth," Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff McCarthy said.

"Cash has been put before the court and held accountable for his actions, but we acknowledge that no sentence can ever take back what has happened to the victims in this case.

"We will continue to ensure the victims have access to any support they need as they try to move on with their lives."