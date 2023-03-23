New Zealand
1News

Far North man jailed over 'abhorrent' child sex offences

12:37pm
A file image of a judge in a courtroom.

A file image of a judge in a courtroom. (Source: 1News)

A Far North man has been jailed over what police called "abhorrent" child sex offences.

William Richard Cash was sentenced in Kaikohe District Court this morning for historical sexual offending.

The 77-year-old was sentenced to eight and a half year's in prison "over a raft of child sex offences".

"This was abhorrent offending inflicted on children, who should have been safe with their caregivers and free to enjoy their youth," Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff McCarthy said.

"Cash has been put before the court and held accountable for his actions, but we acknowledge that no sentence can ever take back what has happened to the victims in this case.

"We will continue to ensure the victims have access to any support they need as they try to move on with their lives."

New ZealandCrime and Justice

SHARE

More Stories

16-year-old among 5 arrested over spate of Feilding crimes

16-year-old among 5 arrested over spate of Feilding crimes

The alleged offenders, aged between 16 and 25, are facing charges of auto theft, aggravated robbery and burglary.

6 mins ago

Conspiracy theorist Liz Gunn pleads not guilty to 3 charges

Conspiracy theorist Liz Gunn pleads not guilty to 3 charges

Gunn and cameraman Jonathan Clark had plenty of supporters in attendance as they denied charges related to an incident at Auckland Airport last month.

10:30am

Man with gang links arrested in armed robbery of Gisborne home

Man with gang links arrested in armed robbery of Gisborne home

6:49pm

Overnight ram-raids replaced with something worse in Waikato

Overnight ram-raids replaced with something worse in Waikato

6:03pm

2:20

Latitude Financial warns data hack larger than first thought

Latitude Financial warns data hack larger than first thought

4:06pm

Man arrested after 'violent' Queenstown bar assault

Man arrested after 'violent' Queenstown bar assault

Wed, Mar 22

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

16-year-old among 5 arrested over spate of Feilding crimes

16-year-old among 5 arrested over spate of Feilding crimes

12 mins ago

Kiwi doper Zane Robertson breaks silence on 'really bad decisions'

2:14

Kiwi doper Zane Robertson breaks silence on 'really bad decisions'

17 mins ago

Canes coach laughs off Jordie Barrett code switch 'danger'

Canes coach laughs off Jordie Barrett code switch 'danger'

21 mins ago

Watch: Australian senator in police scuffle at Posie Parker rally

0:23

Watch: Australian senator in police scuffle at Posie Parker rally

40 mins ago

New Zealand better off outside AUKUS - Helen Clark

New Zealand better off outside AUKUS - Helen Clark

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video