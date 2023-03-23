New Zealand
Conspiracy theorist Liz Gunn pleads not guilty to 3 charges

By Kim Baker Wilson, 1News Reporter
44 mins ago
Liz Gunn outside court on March 23

Liz Gunn outside court on March 23 (Source: 1News)

Supporters have turned up in force at court as conspiracy theorist Liz Gunn proclaimed her innocence both outside and inside the courtroom.

The former broadcaster appeared before a judge in Manukau District Court after she was arrested at Auckland Airport last month.

Gunn, 63, who appeared under the name Elizabeth Jane Cooney, and cameraman Jonathan Clark, who's 49, are charged with wilful trespass and resisting arrest.

Gunn is additionally charged with assault.

The pair were at the airport to film an arriving family.

Auckland Airport requires media to seek clearance before any filming.

Police said after the incident in late February they were called to the international terminal at about 7.15pm after a report of an assault.

Outside court on Thursday, Gunn was wearing an arm brace and claimed it was she who was assaulted.

"I have not assaulted anyone," she said.

She said her doctor was "horrified" at her injury and she was still in a lot of pain.

"He was a thug, the kind of man my father abhorred in Hitler's Germany," Gunn said.

She said she was "completely innocent" and at the airport with a camera to greet friends like many other people, just with "a slightly larger camera".

There were more supporters for Gunn and Clark than the courtroom would fit and limited numbers of them had to be chosen to be inside during their hearings.

Gunn entered not guilty pleas to the three charges and has been remanded on bail until June 7.

She asked Judge Richard McIlraith if there was a way she could obtain security camera footage from the airport "in the name of justice".

Gunn claimed the footage was being suppressed.

Judge McIlraith said that was a matter for her lawyer, Jeremy Bioletti, for a case review hearing.

Clark pleaded not guilty to his two charges and has been remanded on bail to the same date in June.

Posie Parker’s entry to NZ encourages hatred - activist

Queer activist Shaneel Lal said Keen-Minshull’s case is being looked at in “isolation from everything else happening in Aotearoa,” and her arrival will make queer hatred worse.

For sale: One former Auckland fire station

Ever fancied living in an old fire station? Well, now you can.

Large fire breaks out in Auckland block of shops, roads closed

Customers unable to check in at Christchurch Airport amid system outage

Man with gang links arrested in armed robbery of Gisborne home

Overnight ram-raids replaced with something worse in Waikato

7 mins ago

US prisoners use toothbrush to dig escape hole, go for pancakes

Child poverty rates unchanged from previous year - Stats NZ

Twenty-five hurt after ship topples in Scottish dry dock

Posie Parker’s entry to NZ encourages hatred - activist

Review: John Wick: Chapter 4 a return to form for the franchise

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

