16-year-old among 5 arrested over spate of Feilding crimes

Five people aged between 16 and 25 have been arrested after a spate of Feilding crimes.

They are up on charges relating to aggravated robbery, burglary and unlawful taking of motor vehicles.

Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham says the arrests were a "successful result of police targeting illegal activity in the Feilding area".

"After being made aware of undesirable behaviour in the town, we have been out conducting reassurance patrols and letting criminals know that they’re not welcome in town," he said.

"Everyone has the right to feel safe in their community and we take a no-nonsense approach to offending that threatens that."

Grantham encouraged Feilding community members to get to know their neighbours, "especially if they were vulnerable", and act as "capable guardians" by reporting suspicious behaviour.

"A capable guardian is someone who keeps an eye out, knows their neighbours and who should be coming and going... neighbourhoods with capable guardians are often safer," he said.