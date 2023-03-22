World
Shocking footage shows passenger tasered on Oz Jetstar flight

A Melbourne man says he feels "humiliated" and treated "like an animal" after being tasered onboard a Jetstar flight from Perth on the weekend.

Bolic Bet Malou told Nine News he was tasered by the Australia Federal Police (AFP) after he refused to move seats away from his wife and one-year-old child.

Police alleged Malou became physically and verbally aggressive as they tried to remove him, leaving three officers with minor injuries.

However, Malou insisted he just wanted to be with his family.

"Five police, four different Taser guns at once," Malou told Nine.

"It's voltage on a human that done nothing wrong."

Malou said only yesterday did he see the footage, which shocked him.

"Humiliated. I was tasered and carried out of the place, pushed," he said.

"Very unreasonable.

"I felt like an animal."

Stunned passengers filmed the altercation, with one saying that Malou was not aggressive towards anyone at any point.

"It looked like he'd come to an amicable agreement with another passenger and everybody had swapped just fine," Jaeris Vansson told Nine.

Vansson said the situation turned "violent" quickly.

"It just escalated so fast," he told Nine.

"It went from like just this argument with staff, to this guy screaming at the top of his lungs being tasered.

Bolic Bet Malou being arrested on a Jetstar flight in Perth

Bolic Bet Malou being arrested on a Jetstar flight in Perth (Source: Nine)

"It was very violent and very sudden. Even I was shaking."

The plane eventually took off without Malou and his family. He was arrested and charged with assaulting police. He is fighting to change his bail conditions to enable him to reunite with his family in Melbourne before a trial in June.

Jetstar confirmed its staff had called for AFP assistance.

"The safety of our customers and crew is our number one priority and while the vast majority of our customers behave well, we have zero tolerance for those who don't," the airline said in a statement.

