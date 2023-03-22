New Zealand
Man with gang links arrested in armed robbery of Gisborne home

6:49pm
A man with gang ties has been arrested following the armed robbery of a home while the occupants were inside in Gisborne last week.

The man allegedly broke into a home while the occupants were inside and threatened them with a firearm on March 18, Operation Kōtare lead Inspector Darren Paki said.

No one was injured in the incident.

The 30-year-old was arrested after police carried out a search at a home in Gisborne.

Police also found a loaded firearm at the home.

He appeared in the Gisborne District Court today charged with aggravated burglary, threatening to kill and the unlawful possession of a firearm.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

"Police will continue to hold gang members to account for violent actions in our communities," Paki said.

"Operation Kōtare is dedicated to making our community safer through strong enforcement tactics, and sustainable prevention actions with our community, Iwi and agency partners."

