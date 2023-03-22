Health
1News

Diabetes drug, viral for weight-loss properties, approved in NZ

3:27pm
A semaglutide injection pen.

A semaglutide injection pen. (Source: 1News)

A diabetes drug that's gone viral on social media for its weight-loss properties has been approved for use in New Zealand.

Medsafe has given consent for injectable forms of Ozempic to be prescribed to people with type-two diabetes.

The drug in Ozempic, semaglutide, has been associated with influencers and celebrities like the Kardashians, who have praised its effects on their weight and appearance.

It comes after University of Auckland endocrinologist Paul Hofman has warned that the drug should chiefly be looked at for its health benefits.

"This is not about film stars or making the body beautiful," he said when the drug was approved by UK health authorities for weight loss.

"This is about health, and I think it's really important we focus not on the perception of image, but on how well you are."

Semaglutide does have side effects for some people, including gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea and vomiting.

Semaglutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist, meaning that it mimics the action of a hormone that regulates appetite and blood sugar.

It is given as a weekly injection and must be accompanied by a diet and exercise regime.

Some weight gain is also expected once people leave the drug regime, with experts clear the drug is not a "magic bullet".

"It is not a cure; however, losing weight means you can actually start exercising more," Hofman said.

New ZealandHealth

SHARE

More Stories

Mixed reactions at Canterbury meeting over wait list concerns

Mixed reactions at Canterbury meeting over wait list concerns

The issue of elective surgical wait lists blew up last week when senior surgeons went on the record about their concerns.

5 mins ago

Spike in syphilis cases prompts warning from health officials

Spike in syphilis cases prompts warning from health officials

The number of syphilis cases, the majority of which were in Auckland, saw a 41% jump between June and December last year.

3:04pm

Signs of whooping cough parents can look out for in babies

Signs of whooping cough parents can look out for in babies

12:46pm

2 baby victims of whooping cough a 'tragic start to epidemic'

2 baby victims of whooping cough a 'tragic start to epidemic'

9:47am

2:00

Counties Manukau fails to meet cancer treatment target

Counties Manukau fails to meet cancer treatment target

Tue, Mar 21

Cancer patients, advocates to oppose new bill at Parliament

Cancer patients, advocates to oppose new bill at Parliament

Tue, Mar 21

8:22

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Mixed reactions at Canterbury meeting over wait list concerns

Mixed reactions at Canterbury meeting over wait list concerns

58 mins ago

Concerns over lack of support for ships in trouble in Cook Strait

Concerns over lack of support for ships in trouble in Cook Strait

4:37pm

Brawl between teacher and student caught on video at NSW school

1:08

Brawl between teacher and student caught on video at NSW school

4:25pm

NZ's sporting image 'tarnished' by doping scandal - Rod Dixon

1:01

NZ's sporting image 'tarnished' by doping scandal - Rod Dixon

4:06pm

Latitude Financial warns data hack larger than first thought

Latitude Financial warns data hack larger than first thought

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video