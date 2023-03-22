Diabetes drug, viral for weight-loss properties, approved in NZ

A diabetes drug that's gone viral on social media for its weight-loss properties has been approved for use in New Zealand.

Medsafe has given consent for injectable forms of Ozempic to be prescribed to people with type-two diabetes.

The drug in Ozempic, semaglutide, has been associated with influencers and celebrities like the Kardashians, who have praised its effects on their weight and appearance.

It comes after University of Auckland endocrinologist Paul Hofman has warned that the drug should chiefly be looked at for its health benefits.

"This is not about film stars or making the body beautiful," he said when the drug was approved by UK health authorities for weight loss.

"This is about health, and I think it's really important we focus not on the perception of image, but on how well you are."

Semaglutide does have side effects for some people, including gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea and vomiting.

Semaglutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist, meaning that it mimics the action of a hormone that regulates appetite and blood sugar.

It is given as a weekly injection and must be accompanied by a diet and exercise regime.

Some weight gain is also expected once people leave the drug regime, with experts clear the drug is not a "magic bullet".

"It is not a cure; however, losing weight means you can actually start exercising more," Hofman said.