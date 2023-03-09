'Wonder jab' for obesity sought by NZ specialists

A drug that has been associated with celebrities like the Kardashians has been approved by UK health authorities for weight loss and is now on the wishlist for some Kiwi specialists.

The drug, semaglutide, was originally designed for diabetes patients, but experts believe it could be a game changer in our fight against obesity.

With half of the world’s population expected to be overweight or obese by 2035, they say that there could be a lot riding on these drugs.

Sold under the name of Ozempic and Wegovy, the drug has gained popularity due to influencers overseas who have praised its effects on their weight and appearance.

However, University of Auckland endocrinologist Paul Hofman says that the drug should chiefly be looked through its health benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is not about film stars or making the body beautiful," he said.

"This is about health, and I think it’s really important we focus on not on the perception of image, but on how well you are."

New Zealand has similar drugs, but they're slightly less effective and can only be prescribed for people with type-two diabetes.

Hofman told 1News that it was important to look at semaglutide access here as a result.

"Obesity is not equal, and those who are poorer and of Māori or Pacific background are much more likely to be overweight," he said.

"By not having these medications available, there is certainly inequities involved, and I think it’s something that the Government needs to look at."

However, semaglutide does have side effects for some people, including gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea and vomiting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Semaglutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist, meaning that it mimics the action of a hormone that regulates appetite and blood sugar.

It is given as a weekly injection and must be accompanied by a diet and exercise regime. It can only be prescribed for two years in the UK.

Some weight gain is also expected once people leave the drug regime, with experts keeping it clear that it is not a "magic bullet".

"It is not a cure; however, losing weight means you can actually start exercising more," Hofman said.