Light 4.2 magnitude earthquake rocks Bay of Plenty

44 mins ago
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck 20km west of Whakatane on Tuesday morning.

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck 20km west of Whakatane on Tuesday morning. (Source: GeoNet)

A light earthquake has shaken the Bay of Plenty earlier this morning.

The 4.2 magnitude quake struck 20km west of Whakatāne at 4.48am on Tuesday at a depth of 3km.

Eight hundred and seventy five people reported feeling the earthquake to GeoNet.

The earthquake was almost identical to that felt by residents on Sunday - a 4.2 magnitude quake struck at a depth of 4km on that occasion.

Earthquakes have rocked the Bay of Plenty region since early Saturday morning.

A GeoNet spokesperson said residents in the area don't need to be alarmed.

"Feeling earthquakes close together in time can be unsettling, but this is typical activity for the area, and our team is keeping an eye on things," they said.

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of Plenty

