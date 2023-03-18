Swarm of over 70 earthquakes in Bay of Plenty overnight

A swarm of earthquakes rocked areas across the Bay of Plenty overnight.

GeoNet has recorded more than 70 earthquakes since the early hours of this morning.

The first was a magnitude 3.4 tremor at 3.29am on Saturday morning.

It was 3km deep and 25km southwest of Whakatāne, near Kawerau.

A swarm of earthquakes has been occurring tonight south west of Kawerau, felt across the Bay of Plenty. We have recorded more than 40 earthquakes so far, the largest of which have been a M4.8 and M4.6. This swarm is in a similar area to swarms that occurred in 2018 and 2019. 1/2 — GeoNet (@geonet) March 17, 2023

GeoNet posted a picture on Twitter of the seismic record showing evidence of swarm activity.

A spokesperson said residents in the area don't need to be alarmed.

They said: "Feeling earthquakes close together in time can be unsettling, but this is typical activity for the area, and our team is keeping an eye on things."

This swarm is in a similar area to a series of quakes that occurred in 2018 and 2019.

Duty seismologist Elizabeth Abbott told RNZ swarms were common in the volcanic region with a similar sequence of quakes last seen in 2018 and 2019 near Kawerau.

"Certainly swarms are uncomfortable and unsettling cause it's so many little earthquakes all at once, but we can't predict earthquakes.

"We don't know when the big one is going to come so the best thing to do is be prepared and I would just remind people again that swarms are not anomalous in this region. We would expect them."