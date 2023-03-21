New Zealand
1News

Auckland teen with gunshot wounds dropped off at hospital

31 mins ago
Middlemore Hospital.

Middlemore Hospital. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

A teen with gunshots wounds was dropped of at an Auckland hospital overnight.

Police say the 18-year-old was driven by a friend to Middlemore Hospital around 3.45am.

The teen had reportedly suffered gun shot wounds while on Great South Rd, Papatoetoe.

Damaged ute after Mt Wellington drive-by shooting

Damaged ute after Mt Wellington drive-by shooting (Source: 1News)

“He has sustained non-life threatening injuries to his arm and back."

There was also a drive-by shooting in Mt Wellington. Police say there were reports of five shots being fired at a house in Tomuri Place.

There were five people in the house at the time, but no-one was injured.

Scene of drive-by shooting in Auckland's Mt Wellington

Scene of drive-by shooting in Auckland's Mt Wellington (Source: 1News)

Both incidents are being investigated.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE

More Stories

Crown knew details of Hopeful Christian's crimes in mid-90s - lawyer

Crown knew details of Hopeful Christian's crimes in mid-90s - lawyer

Two Court of Appeal judgments tendered in a case brought by six former Gloriavale women describes how Christian was said to have used his dominance to sexually exploit young followers.

7:21am

Customers left in lurch by Auckland window covering company

Customers left in lurch by Auckland window covering company

Nearly a dozen people have complained to Fair Go after paying deposits for shutters, curtains or blinds that were either faulty or never showed up.

8:34pm

8:57

Minister of Police: Who is Ginny Andersen?

Minister of Police: Who is Ginny Andersen?

6:29pm

2:04

I wanted to hurt those who killed my son Moko - but violence won’t help

I wanted to hurt those who killed my son Moko - but violence won’t help

4:55pm

6:27

Ubers for Auckland ferry commuters amid cancellations – who pays?

Ubers for Auckland ferry commuters amid cancellations – who pays?

3:49pm

Yellow Audi TT sought after drive-by shooting in New Plymouth

Yellow Audi TT sought after drive-by shooting in New Plymouth

2:49pm

Latest

Popular

17 mins ago

Rupert Murdoch, 92, engaged to be married for fifth time

Rupert Murdoch, 92, engaged to be married for fifth time

31 mins ago

Auckland teen with gunshot wounds dropped off at hospital

Auckland teen with gunshot wounds dropped off at hospital

43 mins ago

Light 4.2 magnitude earthquake rocks Bay of Plenty

Light 4.2 magnitude earthquake rocks Bay of Plenty

8:01am

PM’s chief of staff lobbied against liquor reforms now binned

PM’s chief of staff lobbied against liquor reforms now binned

7:43am

China says deadly 2022 plane crash still being investigated

China says deadly 2022 plane crash still being investigated

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video