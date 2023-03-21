Auckland teen with gunshot wounds dropped off at hospital

A teen with gunshots wounds was dropped of at an Auckland hospital overnight.

Police say the 18-year-old was driven by a friend to Middlemore Hospital around 3.45am.

The teen had reportedly suffered gun shot wounds while on Great South Rd, Papatoetoe.

Damaged ute after Mt Wellington drive-by shooting (Source: 1News)

“He has sustained non-life threatening injuries to his arm and back."

There was also a drive-by shooting in Mt Wellington. Police say there were reports of five shots being fired at a house in Tomuri Place.

There were five people in the house at the time, but no-one was injured.

Scene of drive-by shooting in Auckland's Mt Wellington (Source: 1News)

Both incidents are being investigated.