World
1News

Sydney woman out of work for months after kangaroo attack

12:53pm

A Sydney woman was left hospitalised and out of work for months after being attacked by a kangaroo while trying to rescue its joey, which was trapped in a fence.

Melanie Stubbs was hiking with a group of friends in the Megalong Valley near Katoomba in December when they spotted a joey hanging from a wire fence by its legs.

While the group went to help the joey, they could see the mother kangaroo nearby, growling. However, she didn’t think it posed any threat.

"I had no idea that a kangaroo would actually cause some harm. Plus, she was on the other side of the fence, so we kind of had a false sense of security," she told Nine News.

One of the hikers used a pole to fend off the kangaroo, with another filming the rescue.

When Stubbs approached the joey, she slipped on an embankment, which was when the kangaroo attacked.

She said it was “all over” her at “lightning bolt speed”.

"She came under the fence and reared up with her claws﻿ spread," she said.

"I don't remember what happened next, but it is on film. You can see in the film that I kick out the kangaroo. I don't remember doing any of that. The next thing I remember was I turned over onto my tummy.

"And I was trying to crawl away, and I'm yelling, 'Help me'.

When the attack was over, Stubbs noticed that some of her muscles were “outside her leg”.

Her calf muscle was “hanging off” her leg.

"It was horrendous,” she said.

Stubbs held her leg together and managed to get away from the dangerous position, flagging down a passerby on the nearby road, who took her to safety.

"The adrenalin just kicked in," she said.

The kangaroo had cut Stubbs’s calf down to the bone, forcing her into emergency surgery.

Sustaining two further infections, Stubbs was unable to work for months.

Doctors said she was lucky to be alive.

"It could have killed me," she said.

﻿University of Melbourne biosciences researcher Graeme Coulson said that while kangaroo attacks are rare, they can cause serious injury.

"Their sharp claws can make deep cuts, and their powerful kicks can cause severe bruising and internal injuries," he said.

"If a kangaroo attacks, keep an eye on it and get away as quickly as possible while keeping low in a crouch because the kangaroo is less likely to give chase."

WorldAnimalsAustralia

SHARE

More Stories

Salsa dancing spiders among 600 new species found in Australia

Salsa dancing spiders among 600 new species found in Australia

Chest-bursting parasitoid wasps and a fleshy coral that sways in underwater reefs were also discovered.

14 mins ago

Millions of dead fish wash up amid heat wave in Australia

Millions of dead fish wash up amid heat wave in Australia

Residents of the Outback town of Menindee in New South Wales state complained of a terrible smell from the dead fish.

11:11am

1:52

Knock, knock: Alligator bites Florida man after he opens door

Knock, knock: Alligator bites Florida man after he opens door

9:32am

Neo-Nazi crackdown on the cards in Victoria after Melbourne clash

Neo-Nazi crackdown on the cards in Victoria after Melbourne clash

7:21pm

Australia to buy up to 220 Tomahawk missiles from the US

Australia to buy up to 220 Tomahawk missiles from the US

Fri, Mar 17

Cyclist injured after homemade e-bike explodes in Australia

Cyclist injured after homemade e-bike explodes in Australia

Fri, Mar 17

0:07

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Salsa dancing spiders among 600 new species found in Australia

Salsa dancing spiders among 600 new species found in Australia

28 mins ago

Ian Foster hints at more All Blacks management departures

Ian Foster hints at more All Blacks management departures

40 mins ago

Firearms advocates question police figures over licensing fees

Firearms advocates question police figures over licensing fees

59 mins ago

Hundreds of thousands in public money going to lobbying firms

Hundreds of thousands in public money going to lobbying firms

1:37pm

Concerns for Auckland teen not seen by family for over a week

Concerns for Auckland teen not seen by family for over a week

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video