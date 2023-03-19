Putin 'absolutely a war criminal' - NASA's deputy administrator

NASA's deputy administrator says that Vladimir Putin is "absolutely" a war criminal whilst the agency continues work with Russia on the International Space Station (ISS).

The agency's Pamela Melroy is visiting Aotearoa this week alongside NASA's administrator Bill Nelson.

Speaking with Q+A, the deputy administrator said it was "quite possible" that Russia could pursue a more militaristic policy in space if cooperation was no longer feasible.

Melroy said it was "critically important" to keep space cooperation going.

"Absolutely. A war criminal, without a doubt," she said of the Russian president.

"But it's important to understand when you're engaging that this is of strategic importance to both countries. In fact, space is of strategic importance to all of humanity."

Tensions inflamed by the war in Ukraine have strained relationships between the US and Russia over space cooperation.

Russia has previously threatened to withdraw support for the ISS while warning that additional sanctions would hinder its operation.

"We have cosmonauts and astronauts working together on the International Space Station to do science, and their lives depend on each other," Melroy said.

"That relationship between the cosmonauts and the astronauts, and also between NASA and Roscosmos on the ground, is very professional and we're very clear on what we're trying to do together.

"And that's extraordinary, actually, to have a place where you can show that there is hope for cooperation."

She said the cooperation onboard the space station was "worthwhile [for] humanity to keep that door open" due to its benefits for technical research and science capabilities.

Melory was also asked about the role Elon Musk took in the space world with SpaceX.

The billionaire's private space company has become an essential partner with NASA, launching cargo resupply missions to astronauts in space.

"He's certainly a visionary and an entrepreneur," she said.

"Like I said, really our partnership is with his company, SpaceX. And when our interests are aligned — They've been a great partner for us.

"They have taken the investments that the government has made in technology and made it more efficient, made it more commercial.

"And that's something, actually, that private industry is better suited to than the government. But we can leverage that for our capabilities.

"They've enabled so much for us to be able to do more efficiently."

When asked, the deputy administrator took a diplomatic tone on suggestions that local rocket launches on behalf of the US military could make New Zealand a target in foreign policy.

"New Zealand has its own process in place to review the payloads and make sure that they're aligned with the interests of the company," she said.

"I can't comment on that process, but I know that they scrutinise each of those payloads very clearly to make sure that they are aligned with the policy and the interests of the country, and we fully support that.

"As somebody who's been pursuing science and technology for decades, there are so many technologies that are worth exploring and innovating.

"And commercial companies like Rocket Lab allow us to actually test and innovate and try new technologies and capabilities in space, that have nothing to do with weapons."

Melroy also complimented New Zealand's "commitment to open and transparent" data sharing on climate science. She said NASA was a "key leader in studying the climate."

"One of the things that's wonderful about working with New Zea land is they share our commitment to open and transparent science data, and that's a very important point of our cooperation."

