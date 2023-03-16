Spacesuit for NASA's new moon mission revealed

A prototype of the spacesuit to be used by astronauts on NASA's new moon mission has been revealed.

Artemis III hopes to land astronauts, including the first woman and person of colour, on the moon to "advance long-term lunar exploration and scientific discovery".

The spacesuit prototype was revealed today during an event at Space Center Houston in Texas. The suit was designed by Axiom Space.

"NASA's partnership with Axiom is critical to landing astronauts on the Moon and continuing American leadership in space," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.

"Building on NASA’s years of research and expertise, Axiom’s next generation spacesuits will not only enable the first woman to walk on the moon, but they will also open opportunities for more people to explore and conduct science on the Moon than ever before.

"Our partnership is investing in America, supporting America’s workers, and demonstrating another example of America’s technical ingenuity that will position NASA and the commercial space sector to compete – and win – in the 21st century."

The Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit, or AxEMU, spacesuit is designed to offer mobility as well as protection from the hazardous moon environment.

Artemis III is currently scheduled to launch no earlier than December 2025.