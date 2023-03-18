Other Sport
Kiwi cyclist Ally Wollaston wins gold again in the omnium

By Abby Wilson, 1News Sport Reporter
12:57pm
Ally Wollaston in action in Cairo.

Ally Wollaston in action in Cairo. (Source: SWPix)

Kiwi cyclist Ally Wollaston has topped the podium at the UCI Nations Cup event in Cairo this morning with a golden performance in the omnium.

Wollaston started the multi-discipline event strongly by winning the opening two races, the scratch and tempo, to move to the top of the omnium leaderboard.

In the elimination race she was squeezed out early, leaving her in fourth spot ahead of the final race - 10 points off the leader .

The points race would decide the podium; Wollaston going on the attack early, gaining a lap on the field and the 20 point reward to sit in the top three.

With valuable points awarded for sprint lap wins Wollaston dug deep, winning two sprints and finishing third in the final double point lap to secure the omnium tite on 139 points, France's Victoire Berteau in second with 131 and Denmark's Amalie Dideriksen third.

World Champion Jennifer Valente of the USA finished in fourth.

This is Wollaston's second straight elite omnium title after she won gold at Jakarta's Nations Cup event last month.

Kiwi cyclists won four medals in Cairo with valuable ranking points counting towards this year's World Championships and ultimately the Paris Olympics.

