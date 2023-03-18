Car left upside-down after Auckland motorway crash

A car was left upside-down after a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway at Remuera, which police said involved two vehicles and a motorcycle.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes, between Market Road off-ramp and the Green Lane East off-ramp, police said.

The southbound section of the Southern Motorway was closed at Greenlane while emergency services attended the scene.

UPDATE 7:05PM

The Southern Mwy remains CLOSED to southbound traffic at the Greenlane off-ramp.

Please exit at the Greenlane off-ramp or consider alternative routes. Southbound queues are presently back to the Gillies Ave off-ramp. ^CS https://t.co/HKVuM89NUs pic.twitter.com/pxandhuzcP — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 18, 2023

Waka Kotahi tweeted at 8.15pm that two southbound lanes were re-opened and congestion has eased.

FINAL UPDATE 8:15PM

The Southern Mwy remains down to two southbound lanes this evening next to the Greenlane off-ramp. Congestion has since EASED. ^CS https://t.co/rwSRqGKEE1 pic.twitter.com/czYZ69UWpB — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 18, 2023

The motorcyclist was moderately injured and the occupant of one of the vehicles had minor injuries.