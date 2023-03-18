Car left upside-down after Auckland motorway crash

A car was left upside-down after a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway at Remuera, which police said involved two vehicles and a motorcycle.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes, between Market Road off-ramp and the Green Lane East off-ramp, police said.
The southbound section of the Southern Motorway was closed at Greenlane while emergency services attended the scene.
Waka Kotahi tweeted at 8.15pm that two southbound lanes were re-opened and congestion has eased.
The motorcyclist was moderately injured and the occupant of one of the vehicles had minor injuries.
