New Zealand
1News

Akl shooting shows more officers needed on streets - Police Assn

6:24pm

The Police Association say yesterday's incident in West Auckland shows more officers are needed out on the streets to reassure the public.

A man died in hospital yesterday afternoon, shot by police in Henderson after allegedly shooting at officers "at least seven times".

He had tried to rob a cash and transit van at a Henderson Valley petrol station, police said, and then left the petrol station before returning and pointing a firearm at police.

Police then tracked the man with the eagle helicopter and in vehicles, who on "multiple occasions" shot at officers while driving around Henderson, before being driven to and then shot outside of the Henderson Police Station.

"I think we still need a higher presence on the front line," NZ Police Association president Chris Cahill told 1News today.

"And to do that we've got to take away some of the other demands... Police shouldn't be the lead agency for mental health for instance.

"If we could free some staff up from that, then that'll be more police on the street."

The firearms registry due this year should prevent gun owners selling their weapons illegally to criminals, he added.

It comes after police appealed for witnesses of the incident to come forward, asking anyone with images, cell phone videos, dash cam footage, CCTV or any other multimedia type related to the event to provide it at this link.

Officers also went door-to-door in the area today, seeking to understand what led to New Zealand's 41st fatal police shooting since 1990.

One officer suffered injuries while evading gunshots in their patrol car.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE

More Stories

Photos: Pasifika Festival celebrated at Auckland's Western Springs

Photos: Pasifika Festival celebrated at Auckland's Western Springs

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says the festival's "vibe is incredible".

58 mins ago

2:06

Police not treating Auckland CBD car fire death as suspicious

Police not treating Auckland CBD car fire death as suspicious

Emergency services were called to an incident where a car caught fire on Quay St at 11.40am this morning.

5:35pm

0:37

Full video: PM speaks after visiting Pasifika Festival

Full video: PM speaks after visiting Pasifika Festival

2:09pm

Police investigating after body found in West Auckland waterway

Police investigating after body found in West Auckland waterway

11:56am

Three arrested as cash, drugs and firearms seized

Three arrested as cash, drugs and firearms seized

8:56am

Muriwai residents allowed back home for short visits

Muriwai residents allowed back home for short visits

8:15pm

2:08

Latest

Popular

28 mins ago

Black Caps declare after double centuries to Williamson, Nicholls

0:55

Black Caps declare after double centuries to Williamson, Nicholls

38 mins ago

Chiefs continue undefeated start to 2023 with big win over Rebels

0:30

Chiefs continue undefeated start to 2023 with big win over Rebels

58 mins ago

Photos: Pasifika Festival celebrated at Auckland's Western Springs

2:06

Photos: Pasifika Festival celebrated at Auckland's Western Springs

6:31pm

Kiwi actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis

2:13

Kiwi actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis

6:24pm

Akl shooting shows more officers needed on streets - Police Assn

2:40

Akl shooting shows more officers needed on streets - Police Assn

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video