A 32-year-old woman charged with murder after a man died in Auckland's Grafton last weekend has pleaded not guilty.

Whitney Iraia-Burgess appeared in Auckland District Court this morning after turning herself in at Manukau Police Station yesterday afternoon.

It comes after 57-year-old Daniel Otess was found dead in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Iraia-Burgess' lawyer did not seek name suppression.

She will next appear in the High Court at Auckland in early April.