A woman sought over an Auckland homicide investigation has been charged with murder after handing herself into police.

The 32-year-old turned herself in at Manukau police station this afternoon, following the death of 57-year-old Daniel Otess.

"The woman taken into custody will now face a murder charge and is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow," Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Salton said.

Otess died in the inner Auckland city suburb of Grafton on Sunday, March 12.