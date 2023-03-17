World
Watch: UK mounted police chase down motorist using phone

4:23pm

Police bodycam and CCTV footage has captured two mounted police chasing down a passing motorist using a cell phone while driving in England.

It comes as part of Operation Telecom, a nationwide police crackdown on "the risk posed by drivers who use their phone at the wheel", Avon and Somerset Police said earlier this week on Twitter.

In the video the officers, on horseback, can be seen patrolling a busy street when they spot a man behind the wheel of a silver car drive past while using his phone on East Reach, in Taunton.

The officers turn around and pursue the man, who eventually comes to a stop.

"You know you shouldn't be using your phone," one of the officers tells the man.

"No, no music. I have a problem," he replies.

"But you're driving and you're on the phone and I can see there's a phone call going, right?" the officer says in response.

There have been more than 4500 fatal or injury-causing collisions on Avon and Somerset roads since the beginning of 2021, Avon and Somerset Police said last month.

Motorists who are caught using a phone while driving face six demerit points and a £200 (NZ$390.30) fine.

