Politics
1News

Stuart Nash demoted but keeping remaining portfolios

32 mins ago
Stuart Nash

Stuart Nash (Source: 1News)

Napier MP Stuart Nash has been demoted to the bottom of the Cabinet rankings after his political implosion that saw him resign as Police Minister.

However, he is set to remain as Minister for Economic Development, Forestry, and Fisheries.

Speaking to media this afternoon, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he had been advised of a third mishap involving Nash, where he contacted a senior official from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment in September last year to ask them to look at an immigration case of a health professional in the Napier electorate.

It comes after he admitted in a radio interview he had called Police Commissioner Andrew Coster in 2021 to query whether the police would appeal a case.

Speaking on Newstalk ZB, Nash told host Mike Hosking: "I’ve seen a couple of judgements, and actually one I phoned up the Police Commissioner and said surely you’re going to appeal this?"

His actions prompted accusations of interference with police, which is against Cabinet rules.

Yesterday, it was revealed Nash had previously been warned about making public comments on cases before the courts in 2020.

Further, the Solicitor-General considered prosecuting Nash for contempt following comments he made after the arrest of Eli Epiha, who ultimately pleaded guilty to murdering police constable Matthew Hunt.

Today, Hipkins said that while he did not believe Nash was acting to achieve personal gain, Nash's behaviour did not reach that of what he expected from his ministers.

"Stuart does on occasion speak in a colloquial manner that reflects the sentiments of many in the community, but he does need to take greater care to ensure that what he says, and how he says it upholds the standards of a Cabinet minister.

"We have processes and rules in place.

"I've repeated that point to him and made it very clear that any future lapses will result in his dismissal as a minister.

"I expect better of him and I expect better of all ministers."

New ZealandPolitics

SHARE

More Stories

Full video: Hipkins fronts media over Nash saga

LIVE

Full video: Hipkins fronts media over Nash saga

Stuart Nash resigned from his position as Police Minister on Wednesday but could be set to have more portfolios stripped today.

43 mins ago

'It's pretty brutal': Outgoing MP Todd Muller on politics

'It's pretty brutal': Outgoing MP Todd Muller on politics

The Bay of Plenty MP and former National Party leader has spoken candidly with 1News about the challenges he's faced.

12:48pm

3:11

Ex-National Party leader Todd Muller to retire from politics

Ex-National Party leader Todd Muller to retire from politics

9:54am

'It's just taking too long': Wairoa presses PM on cyclone aid

'It's just taking too long': Wairoa presses PM on cyclone aid

6:19am

1:18

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins' Nash decision decisive and efficient

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins' Nash decision decisive and efficient

Thu, Mar 16

3:42

'Underpaid and undervalued': Greens support teachers' strike

'Underpaid and undervalued': Greens support teachers' strike

Thu, Mar 16

1:16

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Poland to be first NATO member to give Ukraine fighter jets

Poland to be first NATO member to give Ukraine fighter jets

11 mins ago

West Auckland shooting: Man fired at police and public during chase

1:14

West Auckland shooting: Man fired at police and public during chase

32 mins ago

BREAKING

Stuart Nash demoted but keeping remaining portfolios

Stuart Nash demoted but keeping remaining portfolios

43 mins ago

LIVE

Full video: Hipkins fronts media over Nash saga

Full video: Hipkins fronts media over Nash saga

45 mins ago

Analysis: The player the Crusaders cannot afford to be without

Analysis: The player the Crusaders cannot afford to be without

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video