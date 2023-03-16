Politics
1News

'I stuffed up': Nash on resignation as police minister

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
51 mins ago

Napier MP Stuart Nash says he has regrets following a political implosion yesterday which saw him stripped of the police portfolio.

His comments were made while in the East Coast today, standing alongside the Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Justice Minister and East Coast MP Kiritapu Allan.

It follows his resignation yesterday after he admitted in a radio interview he had called the Police Commissioner Andrew Coster in 2021 to query whether the police would appeal a case.

Speaking on Newstalk ZB, Nash told host Mike Hosking: "I’ve seen a couple of judgements, and actually one I phoned up the Police Commissioner and said surely you’re going to appeal this?"

He was referring to a firearms-related conviction where a person received home detention. His actions, and comments admitting them, prompted accusations of interference with police which is contrary to Cabinet rules. Having been defiant in the face of reporters' questions yesterday morning, by 2pm Hipkins said he had asked Nash to resign the police portfolio.

Nash remains the Minister for Economic Development, Forestry, and Fisheries.

Today, Nash said there was "no doubt" he "fell way below the expectations of a Cabinet Minister".

"I stuffed up... If I was the Prime Minister I would have made exactly the same call.

"Everyone knows I love that police portfolio, the prime minister has stripped that portfolio from me. I’ve made a mistake, I apologise for it."

Asked why he should stay in Cabinet he said there was “a lot of work to do” on the East Coast.

"The Prime Minister’s made it very clear to me, if I stuff up like this again, then I’m gone. I will work incredibly hard to earn back the trust of the Prime Minister and the country and people will judge me on that.

It comes after Nash asked the Police Commissioner about appealing a decision.

It comes after Nash asked the Police Commissioner about appealing a decision. (Source: 1News)

Asked if he had read the Cabinet Manual, Nash said: “Yes, I’m aware of the Cabinet Manual”.

“I’ve been a Cabinet Minister for five and a half years now, when I became a minister I read the Cabinet Manual because it’s sort of required reading.

“I got it wrong. I admit that. There’s nothing else to say… I’ve paid the price.”

Hipkins said Nash was a “conscientious, hard-working minister who has made a mistake”.

“He’s owned the mistake, I’m confident he won’t make that mistake again.”

Asked if Coster should have reported the phone call, Hipkins said how the Commissioner discharged his responsibilities was “a matter for him”.

“I think the New Zealand public are ultimately very fair people, they’ll acknowledge that Minister Nash has made a mistake, that he’s owned his mistake, he’s paid a price for it.”

New ZealandPolitics

SHARE

More Stories

'Underpaid and undervalued': Greens support teachers' strike

'Underpaid and undervalued': Greens support teachers' strike

"Today's strike is necessary because previous offers from the Government have not been enough," the party's education spokesperson says.

6:12am

1:16

Explainer: What is co-governance?

Explainer: What is co-governance?

It's a highly politicised term, but what does it actually mean?

Wed, Mar 15

Poll: How well do people understand Three Waters co-governance?

Poll: How well do people understand Three Waters co-governance?

Wed, Mar 15

2:25

'Disappointed' Nash resigns as Police Minister amid interference claims

'Disappointed' Nash resigns as Police Minister amid interference claims

Wed, Mar 15

1:52

Nash defiant over asking Police Commissioner about appealing decision

Nash defiant over asking Police Commissioner about appealing decision

Wed, Mar 15

Hipkins hints Ardern could continue Christchurch Call work

Hipkins hints Ardern could continue Christchurch Call work

Wed, Mar 15

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Qld baby in coma after swallowing battery that burnt hole in throat

Qld baby in coma after swallowing battery that burnt hole in throat

14 mins ago

Police use Maccas trays to move cars stranded in flooding

Police use Maccas trays to move cars stranded in flooding

26 mins ago

Data of more than 300k customers stolen in Aussie finance service hack

Data of more than 300k customers stolen in Aussie finance service hack

37 mins ago

US cops revive 2-year-old overdosing on fentanyl

US cops revive 2-year-old overdosing on fentanyl

51 mins ago

'I stuffed up': Nash on resignation as police minister

0:44

'I stuffed up': Nash on resignation as police minister

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video