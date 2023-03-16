Revealed: Nash warned in 2020 on public comments on separate court case

Former Police Minister Stuart Nash was previously warned about making public comments on cases before the courts, it has been revealed.

Further, the Solicitor-General considered prosecuting Nash for contempt following comments he made after the arrest of Eli Epiha, who ultimately pleaded guilty to murdering police constable Matthew Hunt.

An official information response, obtained first by Newstalk ZB, shows while the Solicitor-General Una Jagose ultimately decided not to prosecute Nash, it did not meant she condoned his comments.

"Indeed, she recommended to the Attorney‐General that he speak to Minister Nash directly to convey that his comments were unacceptable and remind him not to make public comment on cases before the courts," a Crown Law spokeswoman said in the response.

"The Attorney‐General did so.

"With this formal reprimand, the Solicitor‐General considered the matter resolved to her satisfaction."

On Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the issue was dealt with "in the past".

“Minister Nash has already lost his prized police portfolio and knows he’s on notice over any future serious errors of judgment.”

However, ACT leader David Seymour was not so comfortable with the developments, saying Nash had been revealed to be a "recidivist offender when it comes to breaching the Cabinet Manual."

"Chris Hipkins has no choice but to sack him entirely.

“This shows a pattern of bad behaviour. Nash has been unrepentant for his breach, even after being pulled up for doing the same thing in the past."

Stuart Nash was asked to resign from the police portfolio yesterday after he revealed he had discussed a court case, and whether the police would appeal it, with Police Commissioner Andrew Coster. The conversation happened in 2020.

The discussion between the two raised eyebrows because it is against the Cabinet Manual which states ministers cannot "comment on or involve themselves in the investigation of offences or the decision as to whether a person should be prosecuted, or on what charge. Similarly, they should not comment on the results of particular cases, on matters that are subject to suppression orders, or on any sentence handed down by a court."