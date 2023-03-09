Primary teachers join nationwide strike next week

Primary teachers will march alongside secondary and area school teachers in strike action next week.

The one-day strike will take place next Thursday, March 16.

An email sent by the New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) union just before 5pm stated that primary school teachers have voted to take part in the nationwide strike.

"We will join our area school teacher colleagues and principals, primary principals and kindergartens alongside PPTA secondary school teachers in holding joint action across Aotearoa New Zealand," the email to members stated.

"This is a combined workforce of 50,000 people, and together our voices will be loud.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is our opportunity to collectively tell the Government that their offers are not good enough. They must do better to show they value educators.

"We are strongest when we act collectively – make a plan with your colleagues about what you will do on strike day."

Rallies and marches across the country have been planned for next Thursday.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Post Primary Teachers' Association (PPTA) announced that teachers who are secondary and area school members would strike on the same day due to a "lack of progress" with their negotiations.

In the capital, PPTA members are expected to rally at Parliament. Meanwhile, in Auckland, teachers will march down Queen Street and rally at Aotea Square.

"The strike is in protest at the lack of progress with collective agreement negotiations which have been going on since May last year," the PPTA said in a statement.

"Secondary teachers want a collective agreement that will provide pay rates and conditions to keep skilled and experienced teachers in the classroom, make secondary teaching a first choice career and encourage thousands of ex-teachers to return to the job they love."