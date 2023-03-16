New Zealand
Two lows set to bring rain and strong winds before weekend

11:36am
Two lows set to affect New Zealand.

Two low weather systems are set to bring rain and strong winds to the motu as the weekend approaches.

MetService has today expanded heavy rain and strong wind warnings further north.

South Taranaki and Whanganui are now under a yellow strong wind watch from midnight tonight until 6am on Friday morning.

"Northerly winds may approach severe gale at times," MetService said.

Heavy rain watches are also now in place for Bay of Plenty ranges east of Ōpōtiki and Central plateau of the North Island from Tongariro National Park to the Kaimanawa Range.

The Bay of Plenty warning is in place from 10pm on Friday until 11am on Saturday.

"Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria," MetService stated.

Wind and rain warnings are still in place for much of the South Island.

Click here for all the updated warnings.

Wellington and Marlborough could see wind gusts up to 120km/h from 11pm tonight until 9am tomorrow morning.

"Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles," MetService said.

