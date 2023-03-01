Rugby
Ian Foster bombshell: 'I won't re-apply for All Blacks job'

6 mins ago
Ian Foster

Ian Foster (Source: Photosport)

All Blacks coach Ian Foster this afternoon announced he won't re-apply for the job when his tenure ends after the Rugby World Cup later this year.

Foster made the announcement in a statement this afternoon.

"As I said last week, I felt the best thing for our team and for our entire management group was to have this process done after the Rugby World Cup.

"That hasn't happened but we will accept the decision and move on.

"My sole focus remains unchanged. It is to lead this All Blacks team and management group in our planning and preparation so that we go to France with the goal of winning the Rugby World Cup and making this country proud.

"I won't be re-applying for the job of head coach."

The news comes as the All Blacks head coach for 2024 onwards will be named in four to six weeks, New Zealand Rugby chair Dame Patsy Reddy confirmed this morning.

Reddy’s address to the media at NZ Rugby’s Wellington headquarters in the absence of chief executive Mark Robinson, who is attending World Rugby meetings in the Northern Hemisphere, was effectively a briefing of what was decided – unanimously, she said – at last week’s board meeting.

More to come...

