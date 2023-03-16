New Zealand
'Must be won': Cyclone Lotto draw now $15m after Powerball roll over

6:40am
Saturday's special Lotto draw to raise funds for the Cyclone Gabrielle appeal has been given a boost, with a jackpot of $15 million after Powerball rolled over last night.

Half of the proceeds from each ticket purchased will go towards the cyclone relief.

Saturday's draw must be won, Lotto have announced — meaning if no one hits Powerball in Division One, the $15 million prize will roll down to the next winning Powerball division.

Strike has also rolled over, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $16.3 million in Saturday's draw.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $300,000.

"As New Zealand's national lottery, our fundamental purpose is to raise funds for important community causes, and you don't get more important than this," Lotto NZ chief executive Chris Lyman said.

"Saturday's special draw offers Kiwis who want to support those affected by the cyclone a unique way to do so — through a game they already know and love."

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has said he is "comfortable" using a lottery draw to raise funds for the Cyclone Gabrielle appeal, despite the Government announcing a $76 million investment into a strategy to prevent and minimise gambling harm in mid-2022.

