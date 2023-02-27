Special Lotto draw to help cyclone recovery - Hipkins

A special Lotto draw will be held on Saturday, March 18 to help raise money for a cyclone recovery appeal.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins made the announcement following his weekly Cabinet meetings on Monday.

At least 11 people have died and numerous homes and businesses impacted after Cyclone Gabrielle hit parts of the North Island earlier this month, with roads and farms and orchards also badly hit.

Four people remain unaccounted for.

Recovery is expected to cost billions of dollars.

ADVERTISEMENT

An international fundraising appeal will be also be launched, modelled on the Christchurch earthquake appeal, which raised $94 million.

Funds raised from the Lotto draw would go to communities impacted by Gabrielle, Internal Affairs Minister Barbara Edmonds said.