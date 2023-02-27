Hipkins 'comfortable' with Lotto appeal drive

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says he's "comfortable" using a lottery draw to raise funds for the Cyclone Gabrielle appeal.

That's despite the Government announcing a $76 million investment into a strategy to prevent and minimise gambling harm in mid-2022.

His comments were made during Monday's post-Cabinet press conference, following his announcement the Government would launch an international fundraising appeal and special Lotto draw to support the recovery efforts for the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The appeal is modelled on the Christchurch Earthquake Appeal which raised over $94 million to assist with the rebuild and revitalisation of Christchurch following the 2011 earthquake.

“We will rebound from Gabrielle by building back better, safer, and smarter. This global appeal means we can harness local and international donations and channel them to the communities and projects that need them the most,” Hipkins said.

He thanked social media giant Facebook, "who have offered to promote the appeal".

Asked if the union with Facebook was uncomfortable in light of the Christchurch Call and social media's role in the spread dis and misinformation, Hipkins said Facebook reached "a lot of eyeballs".

"A lot of people still have Facebook... If that can help us to reach the audience, the intended audience then I would welcome their support."

He said he would welcome the support of other social media and traditional media outlets also.

The Christchurch Call was an initiative spearheaded by Hipkins' predecessor to eliminate terrorist and extremist content online, after the Christchurch mosque terrorist livestreamed his crimes on Facebook.

On Monday, Hipkins said the Lotto draw would collect 50 cents in the dollar towards the appeal, and said he was comfortable using the model to raise money.

"No gambling is great, but compared to some of the other forms of gambling where there are clearly bigger issues, I'm comfortable with a Lotto draw."

Gambling harm reduction strategy

Last year, then-Minister of Health Andrew Little and then-Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti announced a $76m funding package to a Strategy to Prevent and Minimise Gambling Harm that included education initiatives to reduce harm to young people, a de-stigmatisation initiative to help change the conversation around gambling harm and encourage people to seek help and better support for vulnerable communities including Māori, Pacific, and Asian people.

The cost was recouped by a levy on some types of gambling funded by main gambling operators.

The accompanying strategy document stated gambling was a "significant social and economic issue", with about one in five people in New Zealand experiencing harm in their lifetime due to their own or someone else’s gambling.

"It is also an equity issue, given that Māori, Pacific peoples, some Asian communities, young people / rangatahi, and people on lower incomes are disproportionately affected."

It said the funding, up from $15m previously, was "the most significant investment to address gambling harm in 20 years, and the enhanced service programme reflects the government’s commitment to addressing gambling harm and associated health inequities".