Politics
Analysis: Nash's continued tenure far less tenable now

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
6:29pm

A new revelation Stuart Nash had previously been warned for making careless public comments makes the continuation of his other portfolios a much harder case to make.

It suggests a recklessness and a disregard of his responsibilities and obligations as a minister.

Being a minister is one of the most privileged positions in New Zealand. It is also literally a privilege - not a right - that should be taken seriously.

The fact this has happened before, he has been warned, he did it again, then boasted about it, suggests no lessons have been learned whatsoever.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins' statement the first error was dealt with and "in the past" just won't cut it.

Yesterday, his decisiveness played well for him.

He needs to be decisive again, lest the public lose faith in his ability to know what is right over cutting his stable mate a break.

Comments like "Nash has already lost his prized police portfolio" don't help. Yes, Nash loved the police portfolio. But that's irrelevant. It's whether he's fit for the high office he is privileged with.

Nash could be a minister again. Never again police minister. But leaving him in his remaining portfolios - Economic Development, Forestry, and Fisheries - makes this government look weak.

Today, Hipkins said Nash was a conscientious and hardworking minister. Generally speaking, by most accounts, that's true. Nash is an experienced political operator. That's exactly why all of this is so inexplicable.

It's also a major distraction right when Labour was starting to look like it had gained ground on National.

If Labour wants to keep that momentum going, Nash is going to have to spend some time in the naughty corner.

