Oscar nominated singer Tems on dress which blocked views

Oscar nominated singer Tems has responded after her fashion choice caused some controversy at Hollywood's big night on Monday.

The Nigerian singer-songwriter stunned in her fashionable white dress on the newly created champagne carpet.

However, some believed the high backed look wasn't considerate of those sitting behind her once inside the Dolby Theatre.

Tems has now addressed the debate which erupted online with two posts featuring images of her in the dress posted to Instagram and Twitter.

"Oops ☺️," she captioned the Twitter post, with the Instagram one captioned "uh ohh!".

Her Instagram post has nearly 600,000 likes and more than 13,000 comments, many supportive of her look.

"They don't sit behind the queen next time. Lessons learnt," one person wrote.

"Block their view 👏❤️," reads another.

"Absolutely beautiful. You should’ve won best dressed," a comment stated.

Tems arrives at Oscars. (Source: Associated Press)

However, Tems still had her detractors.

"That is an awful dress that says it's "all about me." How rude to the people sitting behind you at the Oscars," a Twitter user wrote.

"Lovely dress but consider your neighbours next time," another comment reads.

Tems was nominated for for Best Original Song for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track Lift Me Up. The award went to RRR song Naatu Naatu.