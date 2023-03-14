‘Incredibly surreal’: Behind the scenes at Oscars with Kiwi nominee

As the biggest night in showbusiness played out across television screens around the world, a handful of New Zealand creatives sat inside the Dolby theatre and waited to see if they too would be going home with one of the film industry's most coveted praises.

Michael Hedges was among them, nominated for his third Oscar in the Best Sound category for his work on Avatar: The Way of Water.

Hedges has been up for an Academy Award five times, winning twice for his contributions to King Kong and Lord of the Rings: Return of the King.

With his daughter Lisa, son Stephen and wife Joanne by his side, the trio caught a series of awe-inspiring moments in the run-up to his category.

When host Jimmy Kimmel told the audience there was a treat for them under their seats, it turns out he wasn't kidding.

Lisa snapped a picture of a giant pretzel left in case someone needed a little snack which also came with some lollies and a bottle of water.

They got to see Jamie Lee Curtis win Best Supporting Actress and Ke Huy Quan taking out Best Supporting Actor for their parts in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

And were moved by performances by Sofia Carson, Lady Gaga and Rhianna.

Despite the honour of being considered for the accolade multiple times, Hedges admits it's still hard to fight off the nerves while sitting through the ceremony.

He told 1News: "It’s always such a nerve-wracking experience, no matter how many times you have been.”

He shared the nomination Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes and Gary Summers.

"The heart is always racing as that moment approaches. It is an incredible honour to be nominated by your peers and to represent a team of such amazing people back home," he added.

Top Gun: Maverick went on to take out the award, but Hedges and his family still had an unforgettable time.

Lisa told 1News she couldn't have been more proud of her dad and says the highlight had to be being there to share the moment.

Lisa said: "That in itself is an incredible blessing, My brother now lives in the US so to be able to have a Family reunion at the Oscars is pretty amazing. It’s been a whirlwind experience of the best kind.

"It was incredibly surreal. You are just literally in awe the whole time."

Aside from the quality time with loved ones, Lisa says crossing paths with some of Hollywood's top stars was a highlight.

"I really loved seeing Ke Huy Quan win best supporting Actor, his speech was amazing.

"At one point I found myself walking next to Winnie Harlow on our way to the Governors ball and she gave me a really sweet smile, so I was stoked with that."