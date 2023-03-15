Health
Bindi Irwin thanks well-wishers after endometriosis diagnosis

11:59am
Australian television personality Bindi Irwin.

Australian television personality Bindi Irwin. (Source: Instagram)

Bindi Irwin, the daughter of late Australian icon Steve Irwin, has thanked well-wishers for their outpouring of support after she shared her journey with endometriosis following surgery.

The 24-year-old TV personality last week revealed her decade-long struggle with fatigue, pain and nausea.

Irwin said she had undergone countless tests, doctors' visits and scans.

"A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman and I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain," she wrote on social media.

Following surgery, doctors found 37 lesions and a chocolate cyst, which is a sign of endometriosis, she said.

In an update posted to Instagram this morning, the mother of one posted a photograph of herself in a hospital bed with a large bouquet of red roses.

The photo was captioned: "Healing. I have spent the week reading your kind words and stories of strength through your own experiences with endometriosis.

"Thank you with all my heart for sharing. I can finally see a new me on the journey towards better health. I can't wait to be able to focus all my energy on our family and the conservation work we are so passionate about.

"Sending my love and light your way."

