New Zealand
1News

Man charged with attempted murder after Dunedin drive-by shooting

22 mins ago
A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A man has been taken into custody and charged as part of an investigation into a drive-by shooting in Dunedin on Friday afternoon.

Police Detective Sergeant Hayden Smale said in a statement that the 25-year-old was arrested following a search at an address in Highgate today.

He has been charged with attempted murder. The man is due to appear in Dunedin District Court on Wednesday.

Officers had been called to Thomas Burns Street last Friday, after several reports of shots being fired from a moving vehicle at around 4.40pm.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

The 2005 silver BMW Saloon being sought by police.

The 2005 silver BMW Saloon being sought by police. (Source: NZ Police)

"The investigation is ongoing, and police are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and of events which have taken place since the incident occurred.

"A 2005 Silver BMW Saloon registration GCE188 is [alleged] to have been involved in the incident. Police are continuing to make enquiries to locate it and are interested in sightings of this vehicle since Friday," police said.

Following the incident on Friday afternoon, police say its armed offenders squad also attended to an address in Brighton.

"Enquiries revealed the occupants of that address are not involved in the incident in any way," police said.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeDunedin and Otago

SHARE

More Stories

Family of slain Beach Haven man gather to celebrate his life

Family of slain Beach Haven man gather to celebrate his life

Joshuah Tasi's sister Sera-Anne Avei said there have been "a lot of angry moments", but her main message was one of gratitude.

5:06pm

Teen who fatally stabbed 16-year-old Zion Purukamu jailed

Teen who fatally stabbed 16-year-old Zion Purukamu jailed

The incident took place outside an Airbnb house party in Christchurch's Fendalton in August 2021.

3:36pm

Ponsonby boutique holds 'Smash and Grab Sale' after burglary

Ponsonby boutique holds 'Smash and Grab Sale' after burglary

1:03pm

0:37

Lucky no one was killed in Northland arrest attempt - IPCA

Lucky no one was killed in Northland arrest attempt - IPCA

11:22am

Alleged murderer's car may have new number plates - police

Alleged murderer's car may have new number plates - police

9:56am

Charges laid over Enchanter fishing tragedy where 5 died

Charges laid over Enchanter fishing tragedy where 5 died

Mon, Mar 13

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

'Little bit sore' - Wagner reflects on Hagley Oval Test heroics

1:58

'Little bit sore' - Wagner reflects on Hagley Oval Test heroics

22 mins ago

Man charged with attempted murder after Dunedin drive-by shooting

Man charged with attempted murder after Dunedin drive-by shooting

59 mins ago

Ransomware group claims it's hacked Amazon’s Ring devices

Ransomware group claims it's hacked Amazon’s Ring devices

7:16pm

Make It 16 campaigners 'frustrated' by voting age bill shelving

3:41

Make It 16 campaigners 'frustrated' by voting age bill shelving

6:56pm

Global floods, droughts worsening with warming, study finds

Global floods, droughts worsening with warming, study finds

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6