Man charged with attempted murder after Dunedin drive-by shooting

A man has been taken into custody and charged as part of an investigation into a drive-by shooting in Dunedin on Friday afternoon.

Police Detective Sergeant Hayden Smale said in a statement that the 25-year-old was arrested following a search at an address in Highgate today.

He has been charged with attempted murder. The man is due to appear in Dunedin District Court on Wednesday.

Officers had been called to Thomas Burns Street last Friday, after several reports of shots being fired from a moving vehicle at around 4.40pm.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2005 silver BMW Saloon being sought by police. (Source: NZ Police)

"The investigation is ongoing, and police are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and of events which have taken place since the incident occurred.

"A 2005 Silver BMW Saloon registration GCE188 is [alleged] to have been involved in the incident. Police are continuing to make enquiries to locate it and are interested in sightings of this vehicle since Friday," police said.

Following the incident on Friday afternoon, police say its armed offenders squad also attended to an address in Brighton.

"Enquiries revealed the occupants of that address are not involved in the incident in any way," police said.