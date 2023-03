Shots were allegedly fired from a vehicle in Dunedin this afternoon.

In a statement, police said they received a number of reports of gunfire from a vehicle towards another vehicle on Thomas Burns St at around 4.40pm.

"The reports are yet to be substantiated and Police enquiries are underway to determine the circumstances of the incident," the statement read.

Police say officers are likely to be armed at the scene as a precaution while the reports are responded to.