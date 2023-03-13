Entertainment
1News

Singer's choice of Oscars attire causes online stir

2:03pm
Tems in white dress at Oscars.

Tems in white dress at Oscars. (Source: ABC)

A singer's choice of Oscars attire is causing a stir online.

Many people think Tems' tall white dress wasn't the best choice for the glitzy Hollywood ceremony.

The Nigerian singer-songwriter stunned in her fashionable dress on the newly created champagne carpet.

However, some believed it was less practical for those sitting behind her once inside the Dolby Theatre.

"There's this lady in the Oscars audience wearing a white dress that blocks the view of like 15 people behind her and I can't stop laughing," one person wrote on Twitter.

"Ooh, I’d hate to be sat behind the woman in the white dress," another commented.

"That women in the white dress is very inconsiderate of others being able to see the stage," a Twitter post reads.

There were plenty of people complimenting Tems on her attire as well.

"Tems is absolutely stunning!! she’s easily the best dressed."

Tems arrives at Oscars.

Tems arrives at Oscars. (Source: Associated Press)

The ceremony began with host Jimmy Kimmel taking jibes at last year's Will Smith slap drama.

If anyone tried any violence this year, he said, “You will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech.”

But Kimmel said anyone who wanted to “get jiggy with it” this year will have to come through a fearsome battalion of bodyguards, including Michael B. Jordan, Michelle Yeoh, Steven Spielberg and his show's “security guard” Guillermo Rodriguez.

EntertainmentMoviesNorth America

SHARE

More Stories

Kimmel takes aim at Smith slap during Oscars monologue

Kimmel takes aim at Smith slap during Oscars monologue

The host named some famous bodyguards anyone wanting to assault him would have to get through.

2:24pm

0:33

Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan emotional after first Oscar wins

Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan emotional after first Oscar wins

Curtis won best supporting actress and Quan won best supporting actor.

2:18pm

Oscars 2023: First look as stars walk new champagne carpet

Oscars 2023: First look as stars walk new champagne carpet

11:49am

Pedro Pascal slept through Game of Thrones eye-gouging scene

Pedro Pascal slept through Game of Thrones eye-gouging scene

Sun, Mar 12

Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde leads Razzie Award winners

Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde leads Razzie Award winners

Sun, Mar 12

Review: Champions, the feel-good comedy 30 years too late

Review: Champions, the feel-good comedy 30 years too late

Sat, Mar 11

1:59

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

17 injured in minibus, motorhome crash near Waitomo Caves

17 injured in minibus, motorhome crash near Waitomo Caves

19 mins ago

Ponga's immediate NRL future in doubt after latest concussion

0:28

Ponga's immediate NRL future in doubt after latest concussion

38 mins ago

Kiwis returning home snapping up West Coast businesses

Kiwis returning home snapping up West Coast businesses

57 mins ago

State of emergency ends tomorrow in Hawke’s Bay, Tairāwhiti

State of emergency ends tomorrow in Hawke’s Bay, Tairāwhiti

2:24pm

Kimmel takes aim at Smith slap during Oscars monologue

0:33

Kimmel takes aim at Smith slap during Oscars monologue

2:18pm

Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan emotional after first Oscar wins

Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan emotional after first Oscar wins
1
2
3
4
5
6