Singer's choice of Oscars attire causes online stir

A singer's choice of Oscars attire is causing a stir online.

Many people think Tems' tall white dress wasn't the best choice for the glitzy Hollywood ceremony.

The Nigerian singer-songwriter stunned in her fashionable dress on the newly created champagne carpet.

However, some believed it was less practical for those sitting behind her once inside the Dolby Theatre.

"There's this lady in the Oscars audience wearing a white dress that blocks the view of like 15 people behind her and I can't stop laughing," one person wrote on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ooh, I’d hate to be sat behind the woman in the white dress," another commented.

Ooh, I’d hate to be sat behind the woman in the white dress 😬#Oscars

👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/D2RwjXJmNP — LSG (@LastSingleGirI) March 13, 2023

"That women in the white dress is very inconsiderate of others being able to see the stage," a Twitter post reads.

There were plenty of people complimenting Tems on her attire as well.

"Tems is absolutely stunning!! she’s easily the best dressed."

Tems arrives at Oscars. (Source: Associated Press)

The ceremony began with host Jimmy Kimmel taking jibes at last year's Will Smith slap drama.

ADVERTISEMENT

If anyone tried any violence this year, he said, “You will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech.”

If I was every lucky enough to attend the Oscars, it would be just my luck to be seating directly behind the lady in the big poofy white dress. #Oscars #AcademyAwards — Mark Olwick (@markolwick) March 13, 2023

But Kimmel said anyone who wanted to “get jiggy with it” this year will have to come through a fearsome battalion of bodyguards, including Michael B. Jordan, Michelle Yeoh, Steven Spielberg and his show's “security guard” Guillermo Rodriguez.