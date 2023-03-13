Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan emotional after first Oscar wins

Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan were emotional after big first Oscar wins today.

Curtis won best supporting actress for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All at Once. She plays an IRS agent who has several guises through different timelines in the multiverse.

“My mother (Janet Leigh) and my father (Tony Curtis) were both nominated for Oscars in different categories,” Curtis said, beginning to cry as she accepted the award. “I just won an Oscar!”

The 64-year-old actor became the eighth oldest in the category’s history to win. She surpassed Judi Dench, who held the slot for her role in Shakespeare in Love.

Curtis has starred in a number of films including the Halloween franchise movies starting in 1978, along with other notable projects such as Trading Places, My Girl, True Lies and Knives Out. But it was her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once that ultimately landed her in the Oscars’ record books.

Last month, Curtis won at the SAG Awards for best supporting actress.

Curtis beat Angela Bassett, Kerry Condon, Hong Chau and Stephanie Hsu in the category.

Ke Huy Quan had mostly disappeared from Hollywood for over two decades, dispirited by the lack of on-camera work for Asian Americans. He returned in a big way, winning the supporting actor Oscar to cap an inspiring comeback story.

Quan accepted the trophy Sunday night for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, becoming just the second Asian winner ever in the supporting actor category, joining Haing S. Ngor for The Killing Fields in 1984.

As his name was announced, Quan rose and hugged co-stars Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis, who won supporting actress honors after him. He clasped his hands to his mouth.

“My mom is 84 years old and she’s at home watching,” Quan said. “Mom, I just won an Oscar!”

An emotional Quan kissed his statue repeatedly and sniffled into the microphone on stage after receiving a standing ovation. Presenter Ariana DeBose was in tears.

“My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage,” he said. “They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I can’t believe this is happening to me. This is the American dream.”

Quan rode a huge wave of momentum into the Oscars, having won every major award except the BAFTA. Quan endeared himself during acceptance speeches as much as he did in his winning performance. He used his position to encourage other struggling actors that one day they also will find success.

Along the awards show trail, the enormously likeable Quan compiled a photo album for the ages as he posed for selfies with everyone from Tom Cruise to directors James Cameron and Steven Spielberg. It seemed anyone famous was happy to smile or make funny faces alongside Quan.

The Vietnam-born actor whose family immigrated to California in the late 1970s first gained attention as a pre-teen in the hugely popular 1980s movies Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies. He went on to roles in the TV show Head of the Class and the movie Encino Man (starring fellow Oscar nominee Brendan Fraser ) in the early 1990s before work dried up.

Finding few on-camera opportunities, Quan turned elsewhere. He earned a film degree from the University of Southern California and worked behind the scenes as a stunt coordinator and assistant director.

“I owe everything to the love of my life, my wife Echo,” he said, “who month after month, year after year for 20 years told me that one day, one day my time will come. Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive.”

Inspired by the success of the 2018 movie Crazy Rich Asians, Quan returned to acting and landed an audition for Everything Everywhere All at Once, which earned a leading 11 Oscar nominations. His former Goonies co-star, Jeff Cohen, serves as his lawyer who drew up the contract for his Oscar-winning role.