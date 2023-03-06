Supporters of murder accused teens tussle with police, security at court

Supporters of two teenagers accused of a road rage attack that left a man dead tussled with police and security at the North Shore District Court, before the pair made their appearance.

The judge allowed seven supporters – including parents, an uncle, a brother and a girlfriend – to sit in closed court, while others had to stay outside. Family members called out "I love you" to both accused at the end of proceedings.

The first teenager, aged 14, appeared with a youth worker via video link. The second teenager, a 17-year-old, then also appeared but in person, flanked by security guards.

Both have been ordered to undergo communication assistance and psychological reports.

Joshuah Tasi, 28, died after an altercation with two teens shortly after a minor crash on Beach Haven Rd, on Auckland's North Shore, on Friday night. It is believed Tasi was attacked inside his car and suffered multiple stab wounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The alleged attackers were arrested in the Far North on Saturday.

As they are both under 18, the pair have been assigned to Youth Court where hearings are held in a closed court, meaning no members of the public are allowed to attend. Media are entitled to attend but are heavily restricted in what they can report.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Beach Haven, on Auckland's North Shore, around 7pm on Friday. (Source: 1News)

Youth Court offenders get automatic suppression of their names, their parents or guardians' names, their schools and any particulars that may lead to their identification.

A large number of people gathered yesterday for a karakia, before walking silently to the place where Tasi was killed. Many on the busy road witnessed his death. Others are shocked at the randomness of the incident.