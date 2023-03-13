World
1News

Second US bank shut down in attempt to prevent instability

13 mins ago
File image: Stocks crashing.

File image: Stocks crashing. (Source: Associated Press)

A second US bank has been closed over what regulators called a "systemic risk".

On the weekend, Silicon Valley Bank was forced to close after a bank run saw depositors rush to withdraw their funds all at once.

Today, it was announced that New York-based Signature Bank has also been forced to shut its doors.

"We are also announcing a similar systemic risk exception for Signature Bank, New York, New York, which was closed today by its state chartering authority," Treasury, Federal Reserve, and FDIC said in a joint statement.

Signature Bank's latest filings show it had US$110.4 billion in total assets and US$88.6 billion in total deposits.

According to news outlet CNBC, the bank was a favourite among the cryptocurrency industry.

The US Fed and Treasury today announced a massive programme to safeguard investors' money at the two banks, which will be paid out in full.

"This step will ensure that the US banking system continues to perform its vital roles of protecting deposits and providing access to credit to households and businesses in a manner that promotes strong and sustainable economic growth," the agencies said in a joint statement.

However, shareholders in the banks will be left empty handed, with no government bailout.

WorldEconomyNorth America

SHARE

More Stories

Sister grieves for American killed in Mexico kidnapping

Sister grieves for American killed in Mexico kidnapping

"That was the other part of my soul," Zalandria Brown said of her younger brother Zindell.

37 mins ago

8 dead after smuggling boats capsize off San Diego coast

8 dead after smuggling boats capsize off San Diego coast

Thick fog off the San Diego coast hampered the search for additional victims.

11:02am

Oil giant Saudi Aramco makes historic $262 billion in profit

Oil giant Saudi Aramco makes historic $262 billion in profit

6:35am

Former US VP Pence says Trump 'endangered my family' on Jan 6

Former US VP Pence says Trump 'endangered my family' on Jan 6

6:01pm

Four astronauts fly SpaceX back home, end 5-month mission

Four astronauts fly SpaceX back home, end 5-month mission

5:34pm

Toxic algae kills thousands of fish off Florida coast

Toxic algae kills thousands of fish off Florida coast

4:06pm

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

BREAKING

Second US bank shut down in attempt to prevent instability

Second US bank shut down in attempt to prevent instability

26 mins ago

Pharmacist blamed colleague, falsified script, after patient hospitalised

Pharmacist blamed colleague, falsified script, after patient hospitalised

37 mins ago

Sister grieves for American killed in Mexico kidnapping

Sister grieves for American killed in Mexico kidnapping

38 mins ago

Oscars 2023: First look as stars walk new champagne carpet

Oscars 2023: First look as stars walk new champagne carpet

51 mins ago

First 1News poll since Government policy refocus tonight

First 1News poll since Government policy refocus tonight

11:20am

Annual food price increase biggest since 1989 - Stats NZ

Annual food price increase biggest since 1989 - Stats NZ
1
2
3
4
5
6