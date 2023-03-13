Second US bank shut down in attempt to prevent instability

A second US bank has been closed over what regulators called a "systemic risk".

On the weekend, Silicon Valley Bank was forced to close after a bank run saw depositors rush to withdraw their funds all at once.

Today, it was announced that New York-based Signature Bank has also been forced to shut its doors.

"We are also announcing a similar systemic risk exception for Signature Bank, New York, New York, which was closed today by its state chartering authority," Treasury, Federal Reserve, and FDIC said in a joint statement.

Signature Bank's latest filings show it had US$110.4 billion in total assets and US$88.6 billion in total deposits.

90% of Signature Bank’s deposits were uninsured pic.twitter.com/DzY0oUn3wB — Eric Wallerstein (@ericwallerstein) March 12, 2023

According to news outlet CNBC, the bank was a favourite among the cryptocurrency industry.

The US Fed and Treasury today announced a massive programme to safeguard investors' money at the two banks, which will be paid out in full.

"This step will ensure that the US banking system continues to perform its vital roles of protecting deposits and providing access to credit to households and businesses in a manner that promotes strong and sustainable economic growth," the agencies said in a joint statement.

However, shareholders in the banks will be left empty handed, with no government bailout.