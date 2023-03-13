World
AAP / 1News

Queensland man critical after being struck by lightning

24 mins ago
Wantima Golf Course on South Pine road at Brendale, north of Brisbane

Wantima Golf Course on South Pine road at Brendale, north of Brisbane (Source: Nine)

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being struck by lightning in southeast Queensland.

Paramedics were called to Brendale, north of Brisbane, about 2.30pm on Sunday after the victim was struck as storms rolled through the Moreton Bay region.

"One patient has been transported in a critical condition to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after earlier lightning incident at Brendale," Queensland Ambulance said in a statement.

9News reports the man was playing golf at Wantima Golf Course in Brendale.

Rex Schaller, 55, told 9News he was taking shelter near a toilet block with his group when he saw the man struck and knocked to the ground.

"There was bolts of lightning all over the place," he said.

"He's lying down, he's been hit. I thought the man was dead."

They rushed over to help, but thought he was dead. Paramedics managed to get heart beating.

"The crews carried on in this horrendous weather — these people are amazing," he said.

